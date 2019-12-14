Warchant TV: Haggins on roster shakeup, Norvell, bowl game
Florida State interim coach Odell Haggins met with the media after Saturday's opening practice for the Sun Bowl.
Haggins discusses new head coach Mike Norvell, the noticeable absences at practice and staying on staff. FSU will return to practice for a closed session on Sunday.
* Updates on player absences, departures, more
