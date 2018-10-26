Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton speaks with reporters Friday night after the No. 17 Seminoles knocked off West Georgia, 96-56, in their first of two preseason exhibition games.

FSU was led by center Christ Koumadje (20 points), guard Devin Vassell (14 points) and David Nichols (10 points). Our Corey Clark was at the game and posted some observations at halftime and after the game on our Seminole Hoops Message Board. Read those observations here.

FSU's final exhibition will be Thursday against visiting Valdosta State. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center.