Warchant TV: Harlon Barnett evaluates defense, potential changes
Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett met with the media prior to Wednesday's practice and was asked to evaluate the defense and whether any personnel changes were on the horizon. FSU opens ACC play on Saturday at Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on ACCN.
