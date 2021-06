Warchant TV: Highlights from FSU football recruiting Big Man Camp

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell hosted two more of his summer camps for high school players and college recruits on Wednesday, and Warchant was on hand to video extensive highlights from the Big Man Camp.

Four-star Georgia offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett and three-star New Orleans offensive tackle Cameron East were among the standouts. Watch full highlights below:

