The Florida State football team held its first scrimmage of the 2020 preseason on Saturday evening, and here are video highlights from the practice.

Players shown include WR Tamorrion Terry, RB Jashaun Corbin, LB Amari Gainer, DE Joshua Kaindoh, the quarterbacks and several others.

*TRIBAL COUNCIL EXTRA: Bonus nuggets from FSU's first preseason scrimmage

(Video courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

