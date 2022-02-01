Warchant TV: Highly touted DB duo on opportunity at FSU

With the traditional signing day approaching, FSU sits at 20th in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings thanks largely to a pair of in-state defensive backs.

DBs Sam McCall (Lake Gibson HS, Lakeland) and Azareye'h Thomas (Niceville HS. Niceville) hope to bolster a position room that saw the rise of emerging sophomores Omarion Cooper and Kevin Knowles in 2021. Relationships and the environment created by Mike Norvell and his staff were a common theme to their motivations for selecting Florida State.

McCall, ranked the 67th top prospect in the 2022 class, said he remained confident in FSU throughout the season and vowed to avoid the negative press despite the 5-7 record in 2021 and that his experience being a team leader makes him excited for the challenge in Tallahassee.

Thomas, ranked the 68th top prospect in the 2022 class, discussed how the relentless effort from the coaching staff in recruiting him made a strong impression as he dealt with the recruiting process.

Here are running transcripts of those interviews.

Both interviews are also featured below:

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***