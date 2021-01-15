After reflecting on Florida State's impressive 105-73 rout of N.C. State on Wednesday, Warchant's Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Tom Lang get together for a new episode of the Warchant Hoops Report.

In this episode, we look back at the Seminoles' torrid shooting against the Wolfpack, what we've learned through the first eight games of the season, and we look ahead to a difficult stretch that begins Saturday against visiting North Carolina (noon, ESPN).

