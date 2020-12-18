Riding high after a 4-0 start, including wins over Indiana, Florida and Georgia Tech, the No. 15 Florida State men's basketball team will host two more games before taking a short break for the holidays.

In this Warchant Hoops Report, managing editor Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Tom Lang discuss the Seminoles' strong start to the season, how new roles are emerging for different players, which ways freshman Scottie Barnes has impressed us THIS week, and more.

