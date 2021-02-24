With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the FSU men's basketball team has a chance to win its second straight ACC regular-season championship. The Seminoles are ranked No. 9 in the coaches' poll and No. 11 by the AP writers, as they head down to Miami to face the rival Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

In this edition of the Warchant Hoops Report, our Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Tom Lang discuss the Seminoles' recent impressive performances and look ahead to the upcoming opponents.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***