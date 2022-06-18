Warchant TV: In-depth chat with FSU senior DL Robert Cooper

As he prepares for his final season on the Florida State football team, senior defensive lineman Robert Cooper sat down recently with Warchant's Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi to discuss his career, the program's development under head coach Mike Norvell and more.

FSU is already in the midst of its summer workout program and will begin preseason camp in late July. Watch the complete interview below:

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news