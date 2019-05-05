News More News
Warchant TV: Instant Analysis of WR Wideman commitment to FSU

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
In the video below, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston breaks down Sunday's commitment of four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman.

Also be sure to check out the first stops on our Spring Recruiting Tour:

* Spring Tour Stop 1 -- Madison County, Fla. (Travis Jay, Zane Herring, more)

* Spring Tour Stop 2 -- Orange Park, Fla. Oakleaf (Chantz Williams, Jalen Rivers)

* Spring Tour Stop 3 -- Jacksonville Sandalwood (several FSU targets)

