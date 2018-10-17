Warchant TV: Janarius Robinson describes pain left from Hurricane Michael
Bay County native discusses how his family is coping with the loss of their home following the destructive path of Hurricane Michael.
Anything would help me and my family out appreciate everything and everyone through this hard time🙏🏾https://t.co/coK88VW1Oi— J.Robinson (@JanariusD1) October 17, 2018
-----------------------------------------
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial