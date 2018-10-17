Ticker
Warchant TV: Janarius Robinson describes pain left from Hurricane Michael

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
Bay County native discusses how his family is coping with the loss of their home following the destructive path of Hurricane Michael.

