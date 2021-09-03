Warchant TV: 'Jeff Cameron Show' predicts W's & L's for 2021 FSU Football

It's a feature that fans of "The Jeff Cameron Show" clamor for every year. The "W's and L's" segment occurs a handful of times a year, culminating with one final set of game-by-game predictions the week of Florida State's first game.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Below, enjoy our final set of season predictions, and if you've never caught the show, check out Warchant TV weekdays at 1 p.m. ET for passionate FSU talk