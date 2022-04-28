Warchant TV: Jermaine Johnson's incredible journey to NFL 1st-round pick

Because he didn't qualify academically out of high school, Jermaine Johnson started his college career at a Kansas junior college. Then he went to Georgia for two years but struggled to break into the starting lineup.

Instead of sticking it out in Athens, Ga., Johnson bet on himself, transferred to Florida State and went on to be named ACC Defensive Player of the Year following the 2021 season.

On Thursday, Johnson earned another major reward, being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

In the video below, Warchant's Aslan Hajivandi and Corey Clark discuss Johnson's journey, what he will bring to the Jets and more.

*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***