 FSU Football call-in show, discussing transfer portal and more
TV Replay: Live call-in edition of Wake Up Warchant

The Wake Up Warchant crew -- Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi -- will talk Florida State football, the transfer portal, the surging FSU men's basketball team and much more during today's live call-in show. You can participate by calling in, (850) 805-5911, or just watch along with other FSU fans. It will air from 6 p.m. ET for about an hour, but if you miss it, check back right here for the full replay.

