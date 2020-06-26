 Join us today at 5 p.m. ET for a live interactive Florida State football Happy Hour.
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 08:07:37 -0500') }} football

Warchant TV Replay: Watch this week’s FSU football Happy Hour

Warchant.com Staff
The staff at Warchant.com would like to invite you to join us for our latest virtual Happy Hour this afternoon from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

It's been an emotional few weeks, so we're looking forward to sitting back, enjoying a couple of tasty beverages and talking football with you.

The live video stream will be posted right here and on our Warchant YouTube page.

How do you participate?

* Call us on the Warchant Hot Line at 850-792-5730 and tell us what you are drinking. Then share your favorite FSU story, make a comment or ask a question of the staff.

* Make a post on Twitter, tag our @Warchant account and share a photo with your favorite beverage (doesn't need to be alcohol). Posting comments or additional photos involving FSU sports is also encouraged.

OR

* Post questions or comments in advance on the Tribal Council.

We'll give out $25 Garnet & Gold eCards to some of the top participants.

Here's our most recent Happy Hour to give you a preview of how it works:

