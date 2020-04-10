Warchant TV: Join us for an interactive live Happy Hour today at 5 p.m. ET
During these difficult times when most of us are staying home to stop the spread of Covid-19, the staff at Warchant.com would like to invite you to join us for an interactive, virtual Happy Hour this afternoon starting at 5 p.m. ET.
How do you participate?
* Call us on the Warchant Hot Line at 850-792-5730 and tell us what you are drinking. Then share your favorite FSU story, make a comment or ask a question of the staff. Anything goes -- it's Happy Hour!
OR
* Make a post on Twitter, tag our @Warchant account and share a photo with your favorite beverage (doesn't need to be alcohol). Posting comments or additional photos involving FSU sports is also encouraged.
We'll give out $25 Garnet & Gold eCards to some of the top participants.
Video will be posted here once we go live from Warchant's YouTube page.
