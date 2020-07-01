 FSU recruiting updates, what prospects to watch
Warchant TV: Join us for FSU football recruiting Live Chat tonight

Warchant.com recruiting analyst Michael Langston will take questions from FSU fans about the Seminoles' 2021 recruiting class and future classes during a live YouTube chat at 7 p.m. ET.

You can either post questions on the Premium Recruiting Board, in the YouTube comments feed, or you can call in live to the Warchant Hot Line at 850-792-5730.

If you miss the live chat, you will be able to watch the entire replay afterward.

