First-year Florida State Football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles met with the media for the second time this preseason during Media Day. Briles offered a new perspective on James Blackman, touting his physical talents and unique ability. The former Broyles finalist also discussed the numbers he prefers to have at wide receiver and how productivity will be key in who wins the quarterback job. FSU will resume practice on Monday in preparation for their season opener vs. Boise State.

