Florida State added the 20th commitment for its growing class of 2020 on Tuesday when Deerfield Beach standout Jaylan Knighton made his college choice on The Tony Sands Show in South Florida.

The four-star prospect is coming off a record-setting season at Deerfield Beach High and becomes the first true running back on the board for the 'Noles. In the video below, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston provides insight into why he think Knighton may be the best recruit in the class and more.

