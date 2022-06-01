Warchant TV: Live FSU football recruiting call-in show as key camps near
Warchant.com recruiting analyst Michael Langston is taking questions from FSU fans about the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class, upcoming Elite and Mega Camps and the transfer portal market during a live YouTube chat this evening. It is slated to begin around 7 p.m. ET.
If you miss the live chat, you can watch the entire replay right here.
Call in (850) 805-5911 to get involved in the program or post your question via YouTube
