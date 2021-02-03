Warchant TV REPLAY: Signing Day updates, live reax to Destyn Hill decision
This won't be a busy National Signing Day for the Florida State football program, with just a few spots remaining for the 2021 class.
But the Seminoles are in the hunt for a couple of high-profile targets, including Rivals250 WR Destyn Hill, who is scheduled to announce his decision this morning.
At 10 a.m. ET, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston will participate in a live video chat to discuss where the Seminoles stand with their remaining targets and preview what else might be coming for FSU recruiting.
