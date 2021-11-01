Warchant TV LIVE: 'Trench Talk' with Devontay Love-Taylor

As he does every week, Florida State senior offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor is answering questions from FSU fans and Warchant subscribers for 30 minutes Monday night on the latest edition of "Trench Talk."

Love-Taylor will discuss the Seminoles' game this past Saturday at Clemson, this week's upcoming game against N.C. State and more.

Watch the full episode below:

