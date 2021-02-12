The 2021 college baseball season will begin in one week, and the No. 9 Florida State baseball team can't wait to get back on the diamond to face a real opponent.

After weeks of practices and scrimmages -- and having seen last season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic -- the Seminoles are extremely eager to get back in action. And, as always, the goal is to reach Omaha for the College World Series.

Head coach Mike Martin Jr., infielder Nander de Sedas and outfielder Robby Martin spoke with the media on Friday about those topics and more.

