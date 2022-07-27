Warchant TV: Mike Norvell assesses first day of FSU football preseason camp

31 days shy of its season opener vs. Duquesne, Florida State took the practice field for their first practice of the 2022 preseason on Wednesday afternoon. The 20 period session was part of the NCAA mandated acclimation period in which teams are prohibited for wearing pads.

Afterwards, head football coach Mike Norvell shared this thoughts on the team's performance saying he saw plenty of speed from the defense and competition at many important positions on the roster

Wednesday was the first of 20 preseason practices and scrimmages for Florida State.

