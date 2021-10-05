Warchant TV: Mike Norvell interview following FSU's Tuesday practice

Stormy skies kept FSU within the friendly, climate-controlled confines of its indoor practice facility on Tuesday -- the Seminoles’ first full practice since Saturday's 33-30 win over Syracuse.

Afterwards, FSU coach Mike Norvell answered questions about the loss of Dennis Briggs, the development of the wide receivers and more.

*** More updates from Tuesday's practice ***

FSU will be on the road Saturday when it faces off against North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!