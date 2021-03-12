 Florida State's Mike Norvell talks about the first day in pads from spring football practice.
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-12 18:09:06 -0600') }}

Warchant TV: Mike Norvell on the first day in pads for FSU spring football

Aslan Hajivandi

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Friday about the team's first spring football practice in full pads. Topics discussed included the play of the quarterbacks, the intensity on defense, the offensive and defensive lines and more.

