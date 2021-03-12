Warchant TV: Mike Norvell on the first day in pads for FSU spring football
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Friday about the team's first spring football practice in full pads. Topics discussed included the play of the quarterbacks, the intensity on defense, the offensive and defensive lines and more.
***Spring promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with subscription***
--------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council