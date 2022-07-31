Warchant TV: Mike Norvell on the start of week two of FSU preseason camp

After a Saturday focused largely on recruiting efforts for Mike Norvell and the coaching staff, the Florida State football returned to practice on Sunday for a full 25 period session.

*** Live updates from Sunday's practice ***

Afterward, head football coach Mike Norvell discussed his takeaways from week one, status of system install and how freshmen such as Azareye'h Thomas and Rodney Hill are flashing and improving.

FSU has 15 remaining preseason practices and scrimmages and is scheduled to put on full pads on Tuesday

