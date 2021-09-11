Warchant TV: Mike Norvell postgame after FSU stunned in 20-17 loss to JSU

Coming off a short week and taxing overtime effort vs. No. 9 Notre Dame, Florida State looked shaky for the duration of Saturday night's contest in Doak Campbell Stadium and stumbled in the final moments of a stunning 20-17 loss to FCS foe Jacksonville State.

Afterwards, head football coach Mike Norvell discussed the inability to generate rhythm offensively and the final play of the game.

