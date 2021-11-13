 Reaction from Mike Norvell after FSU Miami game
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-13 19:39:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Mike Norvell postgame, FSU 31, Miami 28

Following Florida State's wild 31-28 win over Miami, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell started his postgame press conference Saturday by simply saying, "Wow ... proud of our team."

On the fourth-and-14 play that set up the eventual game-winning touchdown, Norvell said it has been a situation they prepared and practiced for and credited the play of Joran Travis through what has been a "challenging year."

*ALSO SEE: Updates and notes from the postgame press conference

Florida State snapped a four-game skid vs. the Hurricanes. The Seminoles next will face Boston College on Nov. 20 at noon.

