Warchant TV: Mike Norvell talks expectations on eve of FSU Football camp

Florida State kicks off the 2022 football season vs. Duquesne on Aug. 27 and will have a month of preseason camp to prepare for a 12-game slate featuring a pair of games on holiday weekends vs. SEC opponents LSU and Florida.

On the eve of the start of camp, Mike Norvell, his assistants and support staff gauged the summer progress of a team that returns largely in tact from a 5-7 campaign but bolsters over a dozen transfers.

Norvell was complimentary of the strength and medical staff and the improved conditioning of the roster. "I believe we are going to be a much better football team than we were a year ago," said Norvell.

FSU will hold its first practice of the preseason at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.