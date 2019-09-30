Warchant TV: Florida State football Monday practice footage
A rare Monday practice as FSU enters the first bye week of the 2019 season. All three phases of the game on display in the video below during the brief media availability window. Florida State is back in action on Oct. 12 at Clemson, kickoff either 3:30 or 7:30 p.m.
** Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council