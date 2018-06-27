Ticker
football

Warchant TV: Nation's top RB talks FSU, shares funny Walt Bell story

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
Director of Digital Media

ATLANTA -- As players checked in Wednesday for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, Warchant caught up with the nation's top running back, Trey Sanders.

In this exclusive video below, Sanders discusses where Florida State stands among his leaders and shares a funny story about Seminoles offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

After getting married this past weekend, Bell apparently couldn't wait to send a text to let Sanders know he was thinking about him.

"I woke up and saw it and thought, 'Is this real?'" Sanders said.

Watch the complete interview below:

