FSU head football coach Mike Norvell struck a balance tone after the first scrimmage of the preseason classifying it as a "really good first scrimmage" but at the same time cautioning there was much work left to do. While reserving judgement on the offense, Norvell pointed out defensive standouts Travis Jay, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Jarvis Brownlee and several more. Florida State resumes preparation for the 2020 season on Monday.



