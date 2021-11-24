Warchant TV: Norvell assesses intense FSU practice on Wednesday
Florida State will remain on schedule this week -- figuratively and literally. Mike Norvell observed a focused group during Wednesday's practice and even with the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, the team will still gather for practice and meetings amid plans of a team meal.
FSU finishes the regular season in Gainesville at noon vs. Florida. The game will be televised on ESPN.
