Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell was upbeat and optimistic as he presented an update on the football program for the FSU Board of Trustees on Friday.

Norvell pointed out the proper fit of the newcomers who have arrived on campus -- including several Division-I transfers -- and divulged that his plans for the future are unlikely to depend as heavily on the transfer portal as they did for the class of 2021.

Norvell stated his staff is building a strong foundation not only for success but also to sustain the gains the program is set to make.

Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial