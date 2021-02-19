Warchant TV: Norvell, Coburn address FSU Trustees about football, athletics
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell was upbeat and optimistic as he presented an update on the football program for the FSU Board of Trustees on Friday.
Norvell pointed out the proper fit of the newcomers who have arrived on campus -- including several Division-I transfers -- and divulged that his plans for the future are unlikely to depend as heavily on the transfer portal as they did for the class of 2021.
Norvell stated his staff is building a strong foundation not only for success but also to sustain the gains the program is set to make.
Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial
FSU athletics director David Coburn, meanwhile, updated the board on the NCAA's ongoing anti-trust lawsuit, the status of Name, Image and Likeness legislation, the financial challenges facing the athletics department, the increase in Seminole Boosters membership, and more.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council