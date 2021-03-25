Mike Norvell and FSU are more than halfway through the spring football season after logging in their eighth practice of the preseason.

Injuries: Dontae Lucas who exited the scrimmage has returned to practice. Emmett Rice, undisclosed injury, is being evaluated, probably out for an extended period of time.

Specialized work at Thursday's practice: 3rd and 4th and long, as well as 2 point conversion

Different balls used at practice: the QBs have options for what football they want to use, Norvell isn't involved in it. It's a matter of personal preference.

Expectations of Kentron Poitier: (more) consistency, play in and play out. He's shown a high level of ability ...but it's putting it all together.

Florida State wraps up the week on Saturday.

