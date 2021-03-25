Warchant TV: Norvell confirms FSU LB Rice out for extended period
Mike Norvell and FSU are more than halfway through the spring football season after logging in their eighth practice of the preseason.
Injuries: Dontae Lucas who exited the scrimmage has returned to practice. Emmett Rice, undisclosed injury, is being evaluated, probably out for an extended period of time.
Specialized work at Thursday's practice: 3rd and 4th and long, as well as 2 point conversion
Different balls used at practice: the QBs have options for what football they want to use, Norvell isn't involved in it. It's a matter of personal preference.
Expectations of Kentron Poitier: (more) consistency, play in and play out. He's shown a high level of ability ...but it's putting it all together.
Florida State wraps up the week on Saturday.
