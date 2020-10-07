Mike Norvell continues to push FSU in practice as the Seminoles prepare for a Saturday showdown at No. 5 Notre Dame.

Norvell was direct in his assessment of Wednesday's practice, saying that is was not collectively where he hoped the team would be in terms of effort and execution. But he did balance his tone by spotlighting the effort of Tamorrion Terry, the running backs and defensive backs.

FSU faces Notre Dame on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

