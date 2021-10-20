Warchant TV: Norvell demanding more from FSU after Wednesday practice
Game preparations for FSU's matchup with UMass continued on Wednesday with a standard 25-period session split between the practice fields and Indoor Practice Facility.
Morning highlights included Lawrance Toafili making a pair of catches during early 11-on-11 work, one of which went for a gain of over 20 yards, and LB D.J. Lundy recording a tackle for loss. In the final play of that period, the defense stymied Jordan Travis and the offense on the lone red-zone snap.
Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell was blunt in his assessment of practice and firm in demanding consistencey in play.
Saturday's noon kickoff vs. UMass will be televised on ACC Network and mark homecoming for FSU.
