Warchant TV: Norvell demanding more from FSU after Wednesday practice

Game preparations for FSU's matchup with UMass continued on Wednesday with a standard 25-period session split between the practice fields and Indoor Practice Facility.

Morning highlights included Lawrance Toafili making a pair of catches during early 11-on-11 work, one of which went for a gain of over 20 yards, and LB D.J. Lundy recording a tackle for loss. In the final play of that period, the defense stymied Jordan Travis and the offense on the lone red-zone snap.

Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell was blunt in his assessment of practice and firm in demanding consistencey in play.

*** More Wednesday practice updates ***

Saturday's noon kickoff vs. UMass will be televised on ACC Network and mark homecoming for FSU.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***