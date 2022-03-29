Warchant TV: Norvell demanding more from FSU players at practice
Tuesday marked the halfway point of spring football for FSU as they returned to practice following Saturday's scrimmage, the first of the season.
Practice was marked by a lack of explosive plays and afterwards head coach Mike Norvell mentioned while it's to be expected for a choppy practice following a scrimmage, he's demanding more and imploring the players to strive for a nearly unreachable tempo and level of execution.
FSU has seven more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season, including the Garnet and Gold Game on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.
