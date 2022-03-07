Warchant TV: Norvell discusses Monday FSU spring football practice

Florida State kicked off their first full week of spring football practice on Monday. The team will have two more sessions before departing on spring break. Following practice, head coach Mike Norvell expressed encouragement at the play of transfer OL Bless Harris and Kayden Lyles as well as the receiving corps as a whole saying that segment group is on track to be a possible strength of the team

*** Updates from Monday's practice ***

FSU has 13 more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season including the Garnet and Gold Game on Apr. 9 art 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***