FSU head football coach Mike Norvell, from his home office, made his first appearance following Saturday's revelation of a positive COVD-19 result; Norvell did have follow up testing that confirmed the diagnosis.

Other key points from Monday's availability.

- Norvell is getting live coverage with a multiple camera feed of practice into this home office.

- Says he feels fine; unaware how he came into contact with the virus.

- Will serve in his role all the way up until the team leaves the hotel on gameday.

- Hopes to return a week from today.

- Analyst Tony Tokarz will act as the 11th full-time assistant with Norvell being absent and Chris Thomsen elevated to acting head coach.

- Did not elaborate on the status of Hamsah Nasirildeen, Joshua Kaindoh or Devontay Love-Taylor.

