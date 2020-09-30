FSU head football coach Mike Norvell took a big picture look at his team following Wednesday's practice. He relayed his message to the team about the importance of effort plays and how it can swing the balance of their upcoming game vs. Jacksonville State. He also lamented the difficulties in recruiting with the extended dead periods however doesn't anticipate a change in the calendar when asked if the signing period should be altered. FSU hosts JSU on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial



