Warchant TV: Norvell excited by defensive playmaking at FSU practice

FSU has four remaining days of work left in the spring football season after completing Tuesday's 25 period practice which was affected by the mercurial Tallahassee weather.

Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell addressed the dynamic play of Jammie Robinson and Akeem Dent at safety and the overall playmaking ability of the defense. When asked about an undisclosed injury to OL Darius Washington, Norvell said the junior may miss Saturday's spring game but should be ready to roll for offseason workouts

*** Updates from Tuesday's practice ***

FSU will practice on Thursday and Friday in preparation for Saturday's Garnet and Gold Game. Kickoff slated for 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

