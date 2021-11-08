Warchant TV: Norvell excited ahead of FSU-Miami week

Mike Norvell started Monday's press conference expressing disappointment in the result vs. #19 North Carolina State but pivoted to the excitement for Saturday's rivalry game vs. Miami. "There's a buzz in the building," said Norvell. The status of Jordan Travis, who missed last Saturday's game with an undisclosed illness, remains uncertain. On the departure of freshman QB Chubba Purdy, Norvell said the news was a surprise to those around the program but is indicative of the landscape of modern college football.

***More updates from Norvell, coordinator press conference***

FSU hosts Miami on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***







