Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU coordinators discuss second preseason scrimmage

Florida State held a scrimmage inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday night, two weeks from the date of the Seminoles' opener vs. Notre Dame. Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell and the FSU coordinators shared their takeaways following the action.

Norvell: Said some top defensive linemen were held out -- pointed out that Alabama A&M transfer defensive end Marcus Cushine and freshman Patrick Payton delivered a strong rush off the edge.

- In his estimation, the team made it out of the scrimmage without any further injuries.

- Said freshman OL Rob Scott has had a "remarkable" camp.

FSU has Monday off with no media availability but the Mike Norvell Show will make its season debut on local television.