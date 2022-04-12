Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU hold final spring football practice of 2022

FSU ended the 2022 spring football season the same way it began -- with a non-padded practice.

Tuesday's 15th and final spring football practice focused on cleaning up plays from Saturday's Garnet and Gold Game and special teams work.

Afterwards, head coach Mike Norvell keyed in on the upside of the program with having the overwhelming majority of the roster available for spring to partake in practice. This continuity and the lessons learned will be key for offseason development said Norvell

FSU opens the 2022 season in Doak Campbell Stadium vs. Duquesne on August 27.

