Warchant TV: Norvell FSU-ND Thursday post-practice interview

 Norvell doesn't tip hand at QB for Florida State Notre Dame opener
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 10:37:55 -0500') }}

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Game week preparation for the 2021 season opener vs. #9 Notre Dame continued on Thursday with a 25 period prsactice for Florida State. Upperclassmen quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis both fully participated in the final session that will be open to the media; Norvell says the team will know who the starter is before Sunday. He remains encouraged at their cohesion and ability to adapt on the fly

Florida State hosts the #9 Irish on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ABC

