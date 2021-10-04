Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU pleased but not complacent after first win

Fresh off their first win of the season, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell called the 33-30 triumph over Syracuse, "something we need as a football team" -- citing the benefit of winning in close fashion while also balancing it out with frustration about ongoing errors.

Special teams is an area Norvell targeted as needing better production, as it is something they invest a great deal of time drilling in practice. Norvell also shared news that defensive lineman Dennis Briggs will miss the remainder of the season due to undisclosed injury.

FSU faces ACC Coastal foe North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.. Florida State has been installed as a 17-point underdog by most major sportsbooks.

