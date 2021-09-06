Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU players discuss overtime loss to Notre Dame

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell and several players spoke to the media Sunday night following the Seminoles' 41-38 overtime loss to Notre Dame.

Along with Norvell, we heard from quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, running back Jashaun Corbin and linebacker Kalen DeLoach.

Watch all of those interviews right here:

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***