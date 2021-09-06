 Interviews with FSU coach Mike Norvell, QB McKenzie Milton and others after Notre Dame loss
Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU players discuss overtime loss to Notre Dame

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell and several players spoke to the media Sunday night following the Seminoles' 41-38 overtime loss to Notre Dame.

Along with Norvell, we heard from quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, running back Jashaun Corbin and linebacker Kalen DeLoach.

Watch all of those interviews right here:

Head coach Mike Norvell

QB McKenzie Milton

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson

QB Jordan Travis, RB Jashaun Corbin

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

